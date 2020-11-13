COVID crisis: These states have seen the biggest case increases in the last two weeks

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s address on the COVID-19 surge in the video above.*

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the nation spiking to record levels, we’re starting to see states bring back restrictions, urge people to work from home and ask schools to go back to remote learning.

The U.S. set a single-day record of more than 160,000 coronavirus cases on Thursday. Cases nationwide were up more than 70% in the last 14 days.

In addition to a new high in hospitalizations, we’re seeing death counts slowly climb. On Thursday, more than 1,100 people died — up 33% from two weeks earlier.

Here in Ohio, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 8,071 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. That’s the highest daily total since the beginning of the pandemic and breaks the previous record set Thursday by nearly 1,000.

There were also 42 more deaths, 298 additional hospitalizations and 21 new intensive care unit admissions. According to ODH, there have been 282,528 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 5,700 deaths in Ohio. It is presumed that 197,674 have recovered.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is recommending masks at Thanksgiving gatherings if the coronavirus status of people is unknown. The nation's top infectious disease expert told "CBS This Morning" that "even if it's a very small group, to the extent possible, keep the mask on."

Dr. Anthony Fauci is recommending masks at Thanksgiving gatherings if the coronavirus status of people is unknown. The nation’s top infectious disease expert told “CBS This Morning” that “even if it’s a very small group, to the extent possible, keep the mask on.”

Fauci says if families have either quarantined or been tested for the coronavirus, it’s not as necessary. But he says it’s wise to take precautions.

The situation is only expected to worsen as temperatures drop and we enter what many health experts have labeled a “dark winter.”

With the virus surging across the nation, here’s a look at states with the largest 14-day case increases (by percentages):

Maine – Average of 162 cases per day, an increase of 182% from the average two weeks earlier.

Iowa – Average of 4,372 cases per day, an increase of 178% from the average two weeks earlier.

Minnesota – Average of 5,276 cases per day, an increase of 161% from the average two weeks earlier.

Kansas – Average of 2,439 cases per day, an increase of 134% from the average two weeks earlier.

Vermont – Average of 50 cases per day, an increase of 126% from the average two weeks earlier.

Illinois – Average of 11,762 cases per day, an increase of 126% from the average two weeks earlier.

Colorado – Average of 3,870 cases per day, an increase of 125% from the average two weeks earlier.

New Hampshire – Average of 237 cases per day, an increase of 115% from the average two weeks earlier.

Ohio – Average of 5,612 cases per day, an increase of 112% from the average two weeks earlier.

Nebraska – Average of 2,077 cases per day, an increase of 112% from the average two weeks earlier.

Wyoming – Average of 724 cases per day, an increase of 112% from the average two weeks earlier.

Washington – Average of 1,602 cases per day, an increase of 108% from the average two weeks earlier.

New York – Average of 3,851 cases per day, an increase of 107% from the average two weeks earlier.

Michigan – Average of 5,834 cases per day, an increase of 106% from the average two weeks earlier.

Oregon – Average of 863 cases per day, an increase of 104% from the average two weeks earlier.

Indiana – Average of 4,979 cases per day, an increase of 99% from the average two weeks earlier.

Missouri – Average of 4,315 cases per day, an increase of 95% from the average two weeks earlier.

Pennsylvania – Average of 4,067 cases per day, an increase of 94% from the average two weeks earlier.

New Jersey – Average of 2,824 cases per day, an increase of 94% from the average two weeks earlier.

Oklahoma – Average of 2,117 cases per day, an increase of 92% from the average two weeks earlier.

Rhode Island – Average of 716 cases per day, an increase of 84% from the average two weeks earlier.

Maryland – Average of 1,412 cases per day, an increase of 83% from the average two weeks earlier.

Arizona – Average of 1,972 cases per day, an increase of 82% from the average two weeks earlier.

West Virginia – Average of 621 cases per day, an increase of 81% from the average two weeks earlier.

Massachusetts – Average of 2,147 cases per day, an increase of 80% from the average two weeks earlier.

Louisiana – Average of 1,098 cases per day, an increase of 78% from the average two weeks earlier.

New Mexico – Average of 1,381 cases per day, an increase of 75% from the average two weeks earlier.

Delaware – Average of 256 cases per day, an increase of 75% from the average two weeks earlier.

Connecticut – Average of 1,263 cases per day, an increase of 74% from the average two weeks earlier.

Utah – Average of 2,753 cases per day, an increase of 74% from the average two weeks earlier.

Nevada – Average of 1,379 cases per day, an increase of 67% from the average two weeks earlier.

California – Average of 6,900 cases per day, an increase of 59% from the average two weeks earlier.

Arkansas – Average of 1,521 cases per day, an increase of 54% from the average two weeks earlier.

North Dakota – Average of 1,334 cases per day, an increase of 54% from the average two weeks earlier.

Wisconsin – Average of 6,566 cases per day, an increase of 49% from the average two weeks earlier.

Idaho – Average of 1,267 cases per day, an increase of 42% from the average two weeks earlier.

Texas – Average of 9,542 cases per day, an increase of 40% from the average two weeks earlier.

Alaska – Average of 518 cases per day, an increase of 38% from the average two weeks earlier.

Kentucky – Average of 2,147 cases per day, an increase of 37% from the average two weeks earlier.

Florida – Average of 5,177 cases per day, an increase of 37% from the average two weeks earlier.

South Dakota – Average of 1,366 cases per day, an increase of 37% from the average two weeks earlier.

Virginia – Average of 1,546 cases per day, an increase of 34% from the average two weeks earlier.

Tennessee – Average of 3,418 cases per day, an increase of 28% from the average two weeks earlier.

Hawaii – Average of 103 cases per day, an increase of 27% from the average two weeks earlier.

Georgia – Average of 2,460 cases per day, an increase of 26% from the average two weeks earlier.

South Carolina – Average of 1,264 cases per day, an increase of 25% from the average two weeks earlier.

Mississippi – Average of 968 cases per day, an increase of 23% from the average two weeks earlier.

Alabama – Average of 1,640 cases per day, an increase of 20% from the average two weeks earlier.

Montana – Average of 866 cases per day, an increase of 17% from the average two weeks earlier.

North Carolina – Average of 2,532 cases per day, an increase of 11% from the average two weeks earlier.

