Ohio vaccine lottery: Free 4-year college tuition for kids, $1 million for adults

COLUMBUS (WJW) — In an effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 across the state, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced two separate drawings for kids 12 to 17 and adults 18 and up, offerings some pretty impressive incentives.

Now that, starting tomorrow, kids as young as 12 can get the vaccine, the state is now offering those young people who are vaccinated a chance to win a full-ride scholarship to any state school of their choice, including room and board and books.

Kids can get signed up for the drawing starting May 18 on an electronic portal. The plan is to announce a winner for the scholarships for five Wednesdays in a row, starting May 26. Each student is going to be picked at random.

Adults on the other hand have the chance, also starting May 26 and running for five weeks each Wednesday, to win $1 million for getting at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. More details are to come tomorrow, DeWine said:

To be eligible to win, you must be at least 18 years of age or older on the day of the drawing. You must be an Ohio resident. And, you must be vaccinated before the drawing.



We will have further, specific details tomorrow and in the days ahead. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 12, 2021

At this time, nearly 42% of Ohioans have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Ohio Department of Health reported.

“I know that some may say, ‘DeWine, you’re crazy! This $1 million drawing idea of yours is a waste of money,'” DeWine said during his address Wednesday. “But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic — when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it — is a life lost to COVID-19.”