Here is where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Northeast Ohio

*Watch Gov. DeWine provide an update on the vaccine rollout in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health is continuing its rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine with shots now available to eligible individuals from Phase 1B.

The following pharmacies here in Northeast Ohio are offering the vaccine:

DISCOUNT DRUG MART: Administering shots for individuals in Phase 1B. Patients can register online or contact their local Discount Drug Mart pharmacy.

GIANT EAGLE: Administering shots for individuals in Phase 1B. Patients can register online or contact their local Giant Eagle Pharmacy.

MARC’S: Administering shots for individuals in Phase 1B. Patients can register online or contact their local Marc’s pharmacy.

It’s important to note that appointments could be delayed due to availability of supplies.

Courtesy of ODH

Courtesy of ODH

Here is how local county health departments are handling registration for the vaccine:

CUYAHOGA COUNTY: Cuyahoga County Board of Health is continuing to offer vaccinations to Phase 1A and will be moving on to Phase 1B soon. Residents should fill out this online form to be notified when slots for Phase 1A and Phase 1B are available at their clinics.

Those interested in volunteering at vaccination events can visit www.ohioresponds.odh.ohio.gov and select the “Register Now” button on the homepage.

In addition, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health has announced a new partnership with United Way. People can call 2-1-1 to find out which providers in their area are offering the vaccine. That service is available during the week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

GEAUGA COUNTY: Geauga Public Health is contacting people on the pre-registration list for Geauga County this week to schedule upcoming clinics. “Please be patient as we have very limited doses. We expect to have about 120-130 to distribute this week. The contact list is only for people who live in or work in Geauga County. You do not need to be currently eligible to receive the vaccine per the state’s plan. There are currently more than 11,500 people on the list so you may very well be eligible by the time we get to your name. When it is your turn, we will call and/or email you using the contact information you provided. We will offer you a date, time, and address of your offered appointment. We highly encourage you to accept that appointment,” Public Health said on Facebook.

HURON COUNTY: From Huron County Public Health, “We had a small number of COVID-19 vaccine appointments to fill and we were quickly overwhelmed with the response from the community. We are glad that there is such demand from our residents to get the vaccine, however, we only receive a very limited quantity of vaccine each week (100 doses) which unfortunately limits our capacity. We have opened up a wait list for those in the 80+ age category that can be found at the link.”

LAKE COUNTY: Any resident who qualifies and is interested can now provide their name and contact information to be put on a vaccination clinic scheduling list. Those who are eligible include people 65 and older, or anyone who has severe congenital, developmental or early on-set medical disorders. School district employees are directed to sign up for vaccinations through their own districts. You can complete the form on the health district’s website and you will be contacted at a later date with instructions to schedule a vaccination appointment.

MEDINA COUNTY: The Medina County Health Dept. posted the following on its Facebook page: “We started scheduling the first part of phase 1B which includes citizens over the age of 80 years old. The first amount of appointments filled up quickly …. And we are not able to schedule more clinics when we don’t know how many vaccines will be allotted to us. If you did not get an appointment please don’t worry! More will be scheduled and timing will be based on the amount of vaccine we receive from the State of Ohio. Pre-registration is for those 65-79 but we have not announced that process yet because we are still working with people who are 1A eligible. The system cannot accommodate 1B yet. While we understand citizen’s frustration and desire to be added to a waiting list, we are focusing on the phases currently eligible only. Citizens over the age of 80 years old may begin calling the Health Department tomorrow. Vaccine clinic appointments are currently full. As vaccine delivery amounts are confirmed, the Health Department will open additional appointments and will announce that information. Our waiting list is currently full as well.”

STARK COUNTY: The Stark County Health Dept. issued the following update on its website: “We have enhanced our registration process for Phase 1B to include an online registration option. It can be accessed by visiting http://s.alchemer.com/s3/starkhealth. We will continue to use the phone number, which is 330.353.9010, to register residents. If you have already registered by phone, your information has been recorded. You DO NOT have to register online. A representative will call to schedule an appointment with qualifying individuals based on the Phase 1B timeline (listed below) or when vaccine is available. This may take several days to several weeks to receive a call based on the Phase 1B timeline. There are many individuals registered in our system and a limited amount of vaccine. Please be patient.”

SUMMIT COUNTY: Summit County Public Health shared the following update on Facebook: “As we start to serve our 80+ community members next week, several area hospitals, health care centers, and pharmacies will be receiving SMALL quantities of vaccine to allow for our 80+ residents to be vaccinated closer to home. You can see the list and contact information on our website at: https://www.scph.org/covid/vaccineSCPH will still be offering vaccine to our 80+ community members next week and notification for HOW to get scheduled at SCPH will come out once we have the vaccine in hand so we know how many people we can serve. Those who have already signed up will be alerted. Others may sign up following the link above and clicking on the notification sign up button.To restate…these additional locations will only be serving 80+ community members with their available vaccine next week. If they are able to serve additional 1B subgroups in the future, that information will be forthcoming.”

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY: The Tuscarawas County Health Dept. has begun scheduling for those on the wait list. Those 80 and older can still register for the wait list on the health dept.’s website or by calling 330-343-5555 x106.

WAYNE COUNTY: Supply of vaccines sent by the State of Ohio to Wayne County is currently in very small numbers. Due to the current supply levels, there will not be enough vaccine to be distributed to each age group in their assigned week. As a result, the WCHD has established a registry for any Wayne County resident 65 and older interested in receiving the vaccine. This registry will allow the Wayne County Health Department to prioritize vaccine distribution between the Health Department and the Hospitals. It will also allow the department to contact those who were unable to receive the vaccine to receive it when vaccine supply increases.

Those who complete the registry will receive further information or notification on where to receive their vaccination and when vaccine is available for them. You will not receive vaccine through the Health Department or the hospitals if you have not registered and been notified with a clinic appointment. The vaccine registry can be found at www.wayne-health.org/coronavirus. If you do not have internet access or you need assistance filling the form out, please contact The United Way WHIRE line at (330) 263-6363. Someone there will assist you. Please do not go to a dispensing location and expect to receive a vaccine if you have not been contacted for an appointment.

The Ohio Department of Health has an expansive provider list on its website as well.