COVID-19 update: Still 3 cases in Cuyahoga County; officials explain who should be tested, quarantined

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — As of Thursday afternoon, there were still just three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Cuyahoga County, according to officials.

In a press release, the county also provided guidance on who should be quarantined or tested for COVID-19.

There are more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus in the United States. There are four confirmed cases in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Three were in Cuyahoga County.

There has also been one confirmed case in Stark County, the first community spread case in Ohio. This means the individual had no history of travel outside the United States and had no known contact with someone else with the disease.

The county recommends that anyone who develops symptoms like a fever, cough and/or difficulty breathing and who has been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled from an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 should stay at home and contact their healthcare provider.

Doctors will then determine if a person has the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and whether they should be tested.

The county also provided the following graphic to explain when an individual needs to self-quarantine.