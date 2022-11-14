(WJW) — More than three-quarters of Ohio counties currently have a high level of coronavirus transmission, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including nearly every county in Northeast Ohio.

Those counties’ rates are higher than the state’s overall weekly case rate of 104.9 new cases per 100,000 population, which is the 12th highest rate nationwide as of last Thursday, Nov. 10, according to CDC data.

Most of those counties, however, have low or medium community levels. That metric is determined by the number of new cases in a county per 100,000 population, the number of new hospital admissions with COVID-19 in the region and the percentage of hospital beds in use by patients with COVID-19.

Community transmission rates factor in the number of new cases per 100,000 population and the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests within the prior week.

Here is the latest look at coronavirus metrics in Northeast Ohio counties, ranked by the rate of cases per 100,000 population:

County Cases per 100K population Transmission level Community level Ashtabula 174.82 High Medium Medina 155.78 High Medium Trumbull 146.99 High High Lorain 141.37 High Medium Mahoning 135.12 High High Portage 134.18 High Medium Erie 130.61 High Medium Wayne 126.18 High Low Cuyahoga 121.13 High Medium Richland 109.78 High Low Columbiana 107.97 High Medium Summit 104.62 High Medium Geauga 100.37 High Medium Huron 99.54 Substantial Medium Stark 97.14 High Low Lake 94.72 High Medium Tuscarawas 73.92 High Low Ashland 61.70 Substantial Low Source: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is down 6% over the past week, and down 19% over the last 60 days, the Ohio Hospital Association reported Monday.

The number of new hospital admissions this week dropped for all but the youngest age group — those in infancy to 17 years old. However, the number of weekly hospitalizations is down for all age groups from where it was eight weeks ago, the association reported.