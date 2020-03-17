COVID-19 headlines: Global shares bounce; Trump says ‘country’s new normal’ may last until July or August

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

6:15 a.m. update

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares rebounded in Europe and Asia on Tuesday after a brutal sell-off that gave the U.S. stock market its worst loss in over 30 years, with many economies grinding to a standstill in hopes of containing the spread of the coronavirus.

6 a.m. update

(CNN) — Two weeks ago, keeping at a distance from other Americans was merely a suggestion. Now, after US coronavirus cases jumped by more than 3,000 over six days, at least a dozen city and state leaders have turned those suggestions into orders.

Public health officials say the US has reached a tipping point — warning that if residents don’t take the call to action seriously, the country may be faced with a scenario similar to the one facing Italy. The European country went on total lockdown last week and has been hit harder than any other country in the region, with at least 24,747 cases of coronavirus and 1,809 deaths.

“We have the same number of cases that Italy had two weeks ago. We have a choice to make,” US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said. “Do we want to really lean into social distancing and mitigation strategies and flatten the curve or do we just want to keep going on with business as usual and end up being Italy?”

This week has already brought a sharp increase in both US cases and deaths.

On Sunday evening, there were 3,349 cases of coronavirus in the US. That number jumped by more than 1,000 in about 24 hours. The number of deaths climbed by more than 20 in that time frame.

Throughout the day on Monday, orders for an altered American reality poured in as cases across the US reached 4,466 and 87 people had died.

In Ohio

As of Tuesday morning in Ohio, there were 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio. Fourteen people were hospitalized. The ages of the patients range from as young as 14 years old to 86 years old.

Here is the breakdown of counties: Belmont (2), Butler (6), Cuyahoga (24), Franklin (3), Geauga (1), Lorain (3), Lucas (1), Medina (2), Stark (3), Summit (2), Trumbull (2), Tuscarawas (1).

Social distancing, a preventative measure encouraged by health and government officials, is altering the way people in the US eat, work, study and socialize.

Today’s primary election has been postponed; the primary will be moved to June 2 and voting by mail will continue until then.

Sunday, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered that all bars and restaurants had to close by 9 p.m. on Sunday due to the coronavirus outbreak. Delivery and carry out will still be allowed.

All Ohio K-12 schools will be on an extended spring break, beginning Monday and lasting until April 3. Many Ohio colleges are closing university housing and moving to online instruction for the remainder of the spring semester as concern over the coronavirus rises.

He recommended moving it to June in light of new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control on Sunday which recommended no gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks.

Monday, DeWine ordered the following closures: fitness centers, gyms, bowling alleys, public rec centers, movie theaters, indoor water parks, and trampoline parks.

‘No more than 10 people,’ government says

The orders came the same day the federal government released a new set of guidelines for the next 15 days to fight the spread of the virus. One part of those guidelines: steering clear of groups with more than 10 people.

As President Donald Trump announced the recommendations from the White House, the Dow saw its worst point drop in history. Trump said the country “may” be headed toward a recession but said he was instead focused on fighting off the coronavirus.

The guidelines also urged Americans to avoid eating and drinking at bars and restaurants and to instead opt for drive-through, pick-up or delivery options.

“We’d much rather be ahead of the curve than behind it, and that’s what we are,” Trump said Monday evening.

How long will it last?

In the government news conference Monday, Trump said the country’s new normal may last until July or August.

Guidance from health officials gives some insight on how long the outbreaks may substantially affect the country.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Sunday recommended no gatherings with 50 people or more take place for the next eight weeks.

The CDC also said last week closing schools for eight weeks or more may have a great impact on curbing spread of the virus, compared to two and four-week closures.

Meanwhile, a novel coronavirus vaccine trial in the US gave a dose to its first participant, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said Monday.

The study aims to enroll a total of 45 healthy adults over a six-week time frame. Each participant will receive two injections about a month apart in varying doses.

It’s meant to establish that the vaccine is safe and induces a desired response from participants’ immune systems. Proving that the vaccine is effective in preventing infection from the coronavirus, however, will require follow-up studies involving many more participants, which will take many more months, experts say.