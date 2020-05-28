COVID-19 death toll in America surpasses 100,000

(WJW/AP) – In less than four months, COVID-19 has killed more than 100,000 people in America.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 100,442 people have died from coronavirus.

The global death toll is nearly 356,000.

The once-unthinkable milestone in the U.S. means that more Americans have died from the virus than were killed in the Vietnam and Korean wars combined.

“It’s a striking reminder of how dangerous this virus can be,” said Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy with the Kaiser Family Foundation in Washington.

The true death toll from the virus is widely believed to be significantly higher, with experts saying many victims died without ever being tested.

