COVID-19 claims beloved husband days after 65th wedding anniversary celebration

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Days after an Auburn, Alabama couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary inside East Alabama Medical Center as they were both hospitalized with Covid-19. the husband has died.

Our sister station WRBL reports 87-year-old father, Colonel Ollie Edwards passed away in the hospital Sunday night.

“We loved him dearly and will miss him forever,” shared Sherry Edwards. “His body just couldn’t fight this vicious virus. His 83-year-old bride Virginia was by his side and remains in the hospital. We are hopeful she will make a full recovery from the virus.”

Col. Edwards served 24 years in the U.S. Air Force, was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was incredibly proud of his military service. He is survived by his wife, three children, and five grandchildren.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: