COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Coventry Middle School will be closed for heat concerns on Monday.

According to Coventry Local Schools, the district has been working to fix the air conditioning in its middle school over the past week.

Superintendent George Fisk said, in order to repair a valve, it must be shut off for a period of time on Monday.

“With the forecast temperatures, it would be too hot without the system running properly,” Fisk said.

According to FOX 8 Weather, highs Monday could hit 90. Humidity could make the temperature outside feel even hotter.