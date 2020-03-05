Covelli Enterprises opens first Panera Bread location at Cleveland Clinic’s Main Campus

Covelli Enterprises, the largest franchisee of Panera Bread, opens its first Panera Bread location at Cleveland Clinic on today, March 3rd. Covelli Enterprises currently operates more than 315 Panera Bread locations in eight states including more than 150 in the state of Ohio. Today’s opening marks 50 bakery-cafes in Cleveland, Akron, and Canton.
The 6,667 sq. ft. Panera Bread location will be located at 9500 Euclid Avenue in the J Building on the First Floor.
“We couldn’t be more proud to open our first location on Cleveland Clinic’s main campus,” said Sam Covelli, Owner/Operator of Covelli Enterprises. “Both Panera Bread and Cleveland Clinic are industry leaders when it comes to focusing on overall well-being and providing options to create and maintain a healthy lifestyle. We look forward to offering a menu that Cleveland Clinic patients, visitors, and employees will feel good about eating.”
“We are excited to welcome Panera Bread to our main campus,” said Simrit Sandhu, Chief Supply Chain and Support Services Officer. “Cleveland Clinic is committed to helping our patients, visitors and caregivers achieve good health and well-being, and one way we do this is by making healthy food options available.”
The Panera Bread, which will operate 24 hours a day, will serve a modified menu to meet the diverse and health conscious food preferences of Cleveland Clinic while maintaining Panera Bread’s 100% clean commitment, with ingredients free from artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources as listed on the company’s No No list. The bakery-cafe will offer special conveniences to suit the needs and preferences of the on-the-go customers such as more grab and go options.
The new café will offer digital ordering kiosks and rapid pick-up. The café will also offer small order delivery to hospital staff beginning March 17th.
While this will be Covelli Enterprises’ first Panera location at Cleveland Clinic, it will be its fourth to open within a major medical center. It currently operates locations at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center and Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus in addition to Moses Cone Health in North Carolina.
Covelli Enterprises is a long-time supporter of Cleveland Clinic, donating more than $1 million to various funds and departments within the hospital system since 2010.
About Covelli Enterprises
Covelli Enterprises is the largest franchisee of Panera Bread, LLC with more than 315 bakery-cafés in eight states. In 2018, the company donated more than $32 million to charity through unsold bread products for local hunger relief agencies and monetary donations to other non-profit organizations. www.covelli.com