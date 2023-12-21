PENINSULA, Ohio (WJW) – Drivers issued photo enforcement tickets in Peninsula will no longer have to pay $100 if they want to fight the citation in court.

As the I-Team previously reported, Stow Municipal Court officials were charging drivers a $100 fee if they wanted to challenge the ticket in front of a judge.

This week, Stow Municipal Court issued an order to suspend that fee.

The move comes after several I-Team stories on the issue and a letter sent in November from the Institute for Justice, a national public interest law firm, that asked for officials to change the way the tickets are handled. Attorneys for the Institute for Justice said the $100 fee, “effectively put justice behind a paywall.”

“We are pleased that the Stow Municipal Court has suspended its unconstitutional $100 fee for the right to contest a traffic violation,” IJ Litigation Fellow Bobbi Taylor said. “We hope that this ‘suspension’ will become a permanent protection of the constitutional right to due process.”

We reached out to Stow Municipal Court officials to ask to discuss the matter, but they did not respond.

Michael Pitzo said he is pleased the policy has now been suspended.

“I got a ticket but it’s not my vehicle,” Pitzo said.

He told the I-Team he called, hoping to get the matter dismissed, and was told he would have to pay $100 just to explain the situation to a judge.

“I don’t know how they associated that license plate and that vehicle with a Michael Pitzo,” Pitzo said. “It makes no sense.”

The Village of Peninsula started using speed cameras this spring. In the first six months of the program, Peninsula sent out nearly 9,000 tickets.

Last week, the I-Team went to a Peninsula Council meeting to discuss the matter with council members and the mayor. Village leaders criticized the I-Team‘s reporting but declined to answer several questions.

Officials with the Institute For Justice said they are still wondering about Peninsula raking in so much money from speed camera tickets.

“While Stow Municipal Court made the right decision to respect motorists’ constitutional rights,” a statement from the Institute of Justice states. “IJ continues to call on the village of Peninsula to reassess its traffic enforcement system more broadly. A tiny village of just 536 people, Peninsula has issued 8,900 tickets since April, providing $1.3 million in revenue. These staggering numbers raise concern that the village’s ticketing is nothing more than a policing-for-profit scheme. Various courts have ruled that such revenue generation, especially at the levels seen in Peninsula, raises serious constitutional concerns. Specifically, courts worry law enforcement could be enforcing the law in the name of profit, not public safety. “

The I-Team reached out to Peninsula officials and was told the village has not issued citations for the past month due to annual maintenance and calibration of the speed camera unit. The unit is expected to resume operation in January.