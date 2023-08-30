[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) — A local court has ordered a state lawmaker to be monitored electronically, after allegedly violating a protection order stemming from his domestic violence case.

State Rep. Bob Young of Green, R-32nd, was indicted in July on misdemeanor counts of domestic violence and assault after an alleged altercation at his home. He now faces a new misdemeanor count of violating a protection order set in that case.

Young appeared Wednesday before a Barberton Municipal Court judge on the new charge. He was released on a personal recognizance bond and will be subject to GPS monitoring, according to the court docket.

Young, 42, is accused of striking his wife during a dispute at their Green home on July 7. Another one of Young’s relatives claim they were assaulted by Young that day, according to the county prosecutor’s office. An anti-stalking order was issued in that case.

According to Young’s affidavit for arrest, Young called a landline at the protected person’s residence and left voicemails on Saturday, Aug. 26. A caller ID device showed the calls came from Young’s personal cell phone at about 10:35 p.m., 10:47 p.m. and 11:01 p.m.

He was arrested by Tuscarawas County sheriff’s deputies at about 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28. He was held at the Tuscarawas County jail for a time then turned over to Summit County deputies for booking, Tuscarawas County dispatch records show.

Young is due back in court for a pre-trial on his domestic violence and assault charges on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Young is currently in his second term in the Ohio House, serving the 32nd House District which includes portions of southern Summit County, according to his biography on the Ohio House website. He was first elected in 2020, and his term expires at the end of 2024.