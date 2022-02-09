Couples share their dating app love stories during pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The world shutdown and, apparently, more people started opening up to the idea of finding love on an app.



Kevin Albany and Jessica Patzell met on Hinge, a dating app, in May 2020. A few messages later, they were at happy hour and bonded over a shared experience.

“There’s so much more about our relationship, but when you’ve gone through something as tumultuous as an abusive relationship… To find somebody else who, they actually get what that feels like and what you’ve been through, and they can appreciate how far you’ve come and how hard you’ve worked. I’ve never experienced that,” Patzell said.

Britt Chambliss and Malia Hughes met online in January 2021. They messaged and talked for a month before finally seeing each other in person.



“The first time we met, I was like, ‘OK, this is like, genuine,’” Chambliss said. “It was natural. It didn’t feel forced it, it didn’t feel weird, you know, because we had been speaking so long on FaceTime.”



When they met, Hughes was in graduate school at Cleveland State University. Chambliss, a 14-year U.S. Navy veteran, was stationed in Georgia.

How do you make that work? Zoom dates.



“I may do my hair, my makeup and set the computer up, and we press play at the same time, and we watch the movie, and it actually feels like we’re in the same space,” Hughes said.



In 2020, Hinge saw a 14% increase in dates globally in comparison to 2019. That same year, more than half of Hinge users reported being more honest about their feelings on the app.



Cleveland-based relationship therapist Matthew Lachman was not surprised.



“We call it anticipatory grief, right? We were, we didn’t know what was going to happen over the past two years. We were still trying to figure it out and so, when we were connecting, and when we do connect with people in that process, we’re able to talk about how wild this is and how scared it makes us and that can lead to that vulnerability that I was talking about,” Lachman said.



The two couples may not have known what vaccines and variants meant for their future, but they knew they wanted a future together.



Chambliss popped the question with Hughes’ grandmother’s wedding ring, a family heirloom. It gave the proposal an added touch, but Hughes said how their relationship started, four months prior, is what sealed the deal.

“I think just being able to connect on that level without any, like, physical anything involved. Really, just like, an emotional connection… Really just like, being able to trust this person,” Hughes said.

Albany was teary-eyed talking about the moment he asked Jessica to be his wife.



“I had never thought about getting married or buying a ring… And I just knew. I knew,” Albany said.

Their nine-month courtship culminated in a surprise engagement at Cleveland’s Wendy Park and then, came little Eden Sue, the couple’s first daughter, in September.

While some may say it’s impossible to find true love online, these couples disagree.



“When you go into these apps or whatever and you’re being your genuine… Your genuine self, like, it really can (work),” said Chambliss and Hughes.



“You just have to be patient,” said Patzell.

“You just never know. You never know,” Albany agreed.

“I would have never thought that… Not in a million years,” said Patzell.



If you or someone you know is interested in starting to date online, here are some best practices to keep yourself safe.