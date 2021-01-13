Couple who named baby after Baker Mayfield celebrates playoff win, gives update on son

*Watch the Browns discuss their next playoff game against the Chiefs above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — They said they would name their baby after Baker Mayfield, and now a year and half later, little baby Baker is joining his parents cheering for the Browns in the playoffs.

“It’s very exciting, just a blast for sure,” said Ryan Tramel, especially beating the Steelers in back to back wins and the first Browns playoff game in decades.

“Whatever the fans in Cleveland were doing, we were doing down here, just a lot of excitement,” he said.

Ryan was born and raised in the south, but his mother is from Cleveland and he grew up a diehard Browns fan.

“Just a lot of pain, a lot of sadness a lot of high blood pressure through the years,” he joked.

Then in 2019, he and his wife Krista, who is also a fan, were expecting their first child while watching the Browns beat the Bengals.

Ryan says he was feeling so emotional that he got the idea to name their baby Baker.

Krista agreed, but only if Ryan tweeted Mayfield and Mayfield responded, which he did in under 30 minutes.

“And you know what’s crazy, when we made the tweet we didn’t know if it was a boy or a girl,” said Ryan.

Luckily in June 2019, the Tramels welcomed a healthy baby boy and true to their word named him Baker.

Number 6 responded saying that, “He wished the kid would be proud of who he is and hopes the best for him.”

Now a year and half later, the team’s doing great, which has been a blessing to the Tramels.

“With covid and both of us work in healthcare, it’s definitely been a trying year. It’s been wonderful to have those Sundays filled with more wins,” said Ryan and Krista.

But perhaps most exciting they say, is seeing their toddler take to the Browns. He not only loves the orange and brown, but his first word was ball and he can already throw a football with a little spiral.

“He’s a natural born ballplayer I guess,” said Krista.

They said maybe their Baker just might someday follow in the footsteps of his namesake.

“Who knows, might be looking at Baker 2.0 here in the year 2040,” said Ryan. “Go Browns!”

