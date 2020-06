AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Residents are starting to assess the damage left behind by the powerful storms that ripped through Northeast Ohio.

Over in Avon Lake, a massive tree crashed into someone’s home on Curtis Drive.

It happened just after 7:15 p.m. The owner and his wife were inside at the time. Thankfully, they were not in the bedroom where it fell.

