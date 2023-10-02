ALBERTA (WJW) – A couple was killed in an apparent grizzly bear attack in Canada’s Banff National Park on Friday night.

Parks Canada said it received an alert from a GPS device indicating a bear attack around 8 p.m. Friday.

According to a statement from Parks Canada, weather conditions didn’t allow for the use of a helicopter, so the Wildlife Human Attack Response Team went on foot.

They arrived in the area around 1 a.m. and found the couple dead.

A friend of the couple told USA Today that their dog was also killed.

“While in the area, the response team encountered a grizzly bear that displayed aggressive behavior,” Parks Canada said in a statement.

The bear was euthanized for public safety, Parks Canada said.