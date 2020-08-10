Couple files lawsuit against Florida hospital after it lost the body of their newborn son

TAMPA, Fla. (WJW) — A couple has filed a lawsuit against a Florida hospital, alleging it lost the body of their newborn baby.

WFLA reports that Jacob Wilson was born Feb. 25 to Kathryn and Travis Wilson. He died three days later.

The baby’s body was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for an autopsy and was then returned to St. Joseph’s. WFLA reports the hospital contacted the Wilsons on March 5, saying the hospital had the newborn and that they could go forward with planning services.

The Wilsons then contacted St. Joseph’s and gave them funeral arrangements. On March 11, the hospital then told Kathryn they couldn’t find the baby’s body.

The couple is seeking $30,000 in damages, alleging “physical mental pain and anguish.

BayCare, which manages the hospital, released this statement to WFLA:

“Since first learning that Jacob Wilson’s remains were missing, St. Joseph’s Hospital has investigated all avenues and fully cooperated in all search efforts in the hope that they could be found. Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the Wilsons for the loss of their child. We also deeply regret not being able to account for the remains. St. Joseph’s leadership and all personnel in our morgues are committed that this unforeseen situation will not happen again.”

