CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Northeast Ohio couple made their wedding day about others.
Melanie and Tyler Tapajna were married Saturday in front of family and friends but were unable to hold the wedding celebration.
So, instead, they donated all the food from the wedding food truck that they had already paid for to the City Mission of Cleveland, which is a crisis center for men, women and children experiencing homelessness.
Not only did the couple donate the food, but they showed up just minutes after saying “I do” to serve the meals to about 140 people.
“Because we had to cancel everything, we had decided because we were donating we wanted to see the smiles on everyone’s face and hopefully everyone enjoys it. It will put a smile on our face, underneath the mask, so that is why we wanted to be here,” said Melanie.
FOLLOW MORE FOX8.COM HEADLINES:
- Couple donates wedding food to City Mission of Cleveland
- 77-year-old killed in 3-vehicle crash in Painesville Township
- The driver of a truck that collided with a school bus helped get the kids out before he died
- I-Team: Cleveland firefighter dies after testing positive for COVID-19
- ‘A loss for words’: Akron police asking community for help in finding 8-year-old’s killer