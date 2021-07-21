Couple charged in gender reveal fire that killed firefighter

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

SAN BERNARDINO, California (AP) — A couple whose gender reveal ceremony sparked a Southern California wildfire that killed a firefighter last year have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The San Bernardino County district attorney says Refugio Manuel Jimenez Jr. and Angela Renee Jimenez pleaded not guilty Monday to charges involving the El Dorado Fire.

The fire killed firefighter Charles Morton last September. Authorities say the family set off a smoke-generating pyrotechnic in dry grass at a park near Yucaipa, east of Los Angeles.

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 25: A photograph of fallen Big Bear Interagency Hotshot Charles Morton, a firefighter who was killed battling the El Dorado wildfire, is displayed at a memorial service for Morton on September 25, 2020 in San Bernardino, California. Morton was a 14-year veteran with the U.S. Forest Service. The El Dorado fire has scorched more than 22,000 acres in Southern California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

FILE – In this Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, file photo, a burned structure is seen at a wildfire in Yucaipa, Calif. A couple whose gender reveal ceremony sparked the Southern California wildfire that killed a firefighter in 2020 have been charged with involuntary manslaughter. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

The blaze injured 13 other people and forced the evacuations of hundreds of residents.

It destroyed five homes and 15 other buildings.