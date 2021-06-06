Couple arrested in road-rage freeway shooting that killed 6-year-old boy: report

COSTA MESA, Calif. (WJW) — A couple was reportedly arrested Sunday in connection to an apparent road-rage freeway shooting that left a 6-year-old boy dead.

According to our sister station KTLA, law enforcement has confirmed the arrest of two people who were allegedly involved in the incident.

KTLA has not revealed the suspects’ identities. The news outlet says they were arrested in Costa Mesa, California.

The mother of Aiden Leos said she was driving her son to school on May 21 when a white Volkswagen cut her off on California State Route 55.

She said as she continued driving, the suspect vehicle slipped behind her and someone in the car fired a shot. She said the bullet went through the trunk and struck her son.

Aiden’s family held a funeral service on Saturday honoring his life. (Watch the video above for more on his memorial.)

The family had offered a $500,000 reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of Aiden’s killer.