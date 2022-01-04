Couple accused of leaving 11-year-old son home alone over holidays

ELFRIDA, Ariz. (WJW)– An Arizona couple is facing child abuse charges after police say they left their 11-year-old son home alone for weeks.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call on Dec 12 to check on the welfare of a boy who was possibly home alone.

Deputies responded to the house in Elfrida, where the boy told them his mother went out of state before Thanksgiving and his father left after. He said he had not attended school for at least two weeks and there was food in the freezer.

Authorities tried to contact the parents and family members, and the boy was turned over to child protective services.

The sheriff’s office said his parents returned home on Dec. 29. Melissa Green, 34, and Bobby Jo Green, 40, were arrested and charged with three counts of child neglect. Their bonds were set at $100,000.