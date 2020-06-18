Couple accused of killing son by forcing him to drink water

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP/WJW) — A Colorado couple accused of killing their 11-year-old son by forcing him to drink large amounts of water are facing several charges, including child abuse and first-degree murder.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports 41-year-old Ryan Sabin and 42-year-old Tara Sabin turned themselves into authorities Tuesday.

EPSO issues arrest warrant for couple in juvenile death. Both facing First-Degree Murder charges: https://t.co/x9cNojKUYU pic.twitter.com/WGpc2eHEM9 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 17, 2020

Prosecutors say Zachary Sabin died in Black Forest on March 11 after the couple made him drink the water because his urine was dark.

The county coroner’s office determined the boy died of forced water intoxication after he was told to drink four 24-ounce bottles of water over four hours without eating.

Investigators say Tara Sabin, the boy’s stepmother, told them he wore a diaper because of a urological problem.

According to court documents obtained by our sister station FOX 21, the Sabins made Zachary drink 64 ounces of water a day because he wets the bed.

“[His 11-year-old son] was supposed to drink water due to his bedwetting issue.” The night before he died, “he was flailing around putting on an act,” the child’s father told police.

Ryan Sabin also told police he kicked Zachary a few times when he “threw a fit.”

Zachary’s parents put him to bed on March 10 around 11:15 p.m. Ryan Sabin called 911 the next morning around 6 a.m. saying:

“When he went down to check on [the child] there was blood and he was foaming at the mouth. [He] was cold and stiff.”

The Sabins turned themselves into the El Paso County Jail on Tuesday and are both facing charges of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, and six counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

Five other children, between the ages of 3 and 16, reportedly lived with the couple. They have since been removed from the home.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Detective Kat Huston says the case is “truly sad.”

“We are people too and a lot of us are parents as well, so any death is important to investigate fully, and to bring justice to the victims. I think that whenever its a child it hits a little bit harder for us,” Huston told FOX 21.

