ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The largest living history reenactment of D-Day in the country returned to the shores of Conneaut Thursday morning.

With about 2,000 reenactors, D-Day Conneaut offers a living tribute to WWII veterans with mock battles, living history displays and more.

The event continues at Conneaut Township Park, Thursday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you’re interested in attending, free tickets are still available online here.