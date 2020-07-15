Country Time offers ‘relief fund’ for kids who had to close lemonade stands due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The coronavirus pandemic has has put a lot of summer fundraisers on hold, including neighborhood lemonade stands.

Country Time is now hoping to help with that by launching the “Littlest Bailout Relief Fund” which will send $100 stimulus checks to kids who were impacted.

Courtesy of Country Time

“The small business government bailouts helped some not-so-small companies and Country Time hopes to help a real small business near and dear to us – lemonade stands,” says Andrew Deckert of Country Time, “Country Time has a history of helping lemonade stands when they are in trouble, like stepping in to pay for permit fees and fines, and this year is no different.”

Those interested in the relief fund must have a parent or legal guardian apply for them. The child must also be under the age of 14. Names will be randomly chosen. The winners will receive a commemorative check and a prepaid gift card.

Courtesy of Country Time

“The check can offset the loss of revenue from the lemonade stand and can be saved, or better yet, spent to help invest in the local economy,” the company said.

Click here for more information on the program.

