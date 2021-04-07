Country star Eric Church coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this fall

ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 19: Recording artist Eric Church performs onstage during the 50th Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on April 19, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for dcp)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Country music star Eric Church announced Wednesday he’s kicking off a tour in the fall and it’s coming to Cleveland.

Eric Church In-the-Round: The Gather Again tour is making a stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, September 24.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. at RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com. Church Choir members may access tickets early via pre-sale on Tuesday, May 4 at 10 a.m.

Church says he plans to perform on an in-the-round set up, with the stage at the center of each arena floor in order to accommodate as many fans as possible.

According to a press release, Church, the CMA Entertainer of the Year who has been nominated for a Grammy 10 times, spent the past year releasing new music.