Country singer, songwriter Mac Davis passes away after heart surgery

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – OCTOBER 11: Mac Davis appears backstage during The Elvis ’68 All-Star Tribute Special at Universal Studios on October 11, 2018 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NBC)

(WJW) — Country singer and songwriter Mac Davis has passed away at 78 following a heart procedure, People reports.

Davis’ family said on Twitter Monday that he was “critically ill following heart surgery in Nashville. Your love and prayers will be deeply appreciated at this time.”

According to People, Davis was a songwriter for Elvis Presley, writing songs like “In the Ghetto,” “Memories” and “Don’t Cry Daddy.”

He also wrote songs for Glen Campbell and Kenny Rogers.

Dolly Parton on Monday shared the family’s tweet on Monday.

