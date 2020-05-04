Country music singer Cady Groves passes away at 30

Country music singer Cady Groves, 30, has passed away from natural causes, according to her brother.

In a tweet Sunday, Cody Groves said a medical examiner determined there was no indication of foul play or self-harm.

Since Tweets are limited… pic.twitter.com/Ad3bhfegI5 — Cody Groves (@Codywaynegroves) May 3, 2020

@cadygroves has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey. pic.twitter.com/l4S3tqWYFy — Cody Groves (@Codywaynegroves) May 3, 2020

“She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced.”

He went on to say: “Cady was really looking forward to the next few months and the release of her new album. Our latest in depth conversation (since most were witty banter) was her sending me songs to critique and give feedback on.”

Today reports that Groves is the third sibling in the family to pass away at a young age.

According to Today, Kelly Groves died in 2013 at the age of 28 after struggles with prescription drug addiction after a car crash.

Casey Groves also died at 28 seven years earlier from prescription drug abuse.

