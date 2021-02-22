Counting down to the St. Jude Dream Home ticket sell-a-thon

CLEVELAND (WJW)– We’re just days away from the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home ticket sell-a-thon.

Tickets go on sale at 6 a.m. Thursday. Tickets can be purchased on our website or by calling 1-800-834-5786.

Each ticket costs $100 and gives you a chance to win the Cleveland Custom Homes Dream Home, a car from Nick Abraham Auto Mall, a spa from Lighthouse Pools and Spas and a $10,000 shopping spree at Northeast Factory Direct. This year’s Dream Home is in North Olmsted and valued at more than $475,000.

All proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

For the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway contest rules click here. To see the Terms and Conditions, click here and scroll to the bottom of the page.