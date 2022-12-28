About 3.46 million people died in the U.S. in 2021, according to CDC, an increase of 80,502 more deaths than in 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

OHIO (STACKER) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.

Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline. The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries—largely driven by drug overdoses—were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years. Stark disparities among certain segments of the population have also been observed. American Indians/Alaska Natives saw a life expectancy decrease of more than six years; Hispanic and Black Americans, a drop of four years; and white and Asian Americans, a decrease of about two years.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, substance abuse treatments, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing contribute significantly to the general health and well-being of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Ohio. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

#44. Cuyahoga County

– Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (same as statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #65

— Length of life rank: #59

— Quality of life rank: #71

#44. Stark County

– Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (same as statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #46

— Length of life rank: #39

— Quality of life rank: #51

#44. Shelby County

– Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (same as statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #29

— Length of life rank: #46

— Quality of life rank: #15

#41. Hamilton County

– Average life expectancy: 76.4 years (0.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #54

— Length of life rank: #56

— Quality of life rank: #48

#41. Sandusky County

– Average life expectancy: 76.4 years (0.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #40

— Length of life rank: #49

— Quality of life rank: #32

#41. Butler County

– Average life expectancy: 76.4 years (0.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #39

— Length of life rank: #54

— Quality of life rank: #25

#38. Allen County

– Average life expectancy: 76.3 years (0.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #59

— Length of life rank: #42

— Quality of life rank: #69

#38. Logan County

– Average life expectancy: 76.3 years (0.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #36

— Length of life rank: #44

— Quality of life rank: #30

#38. Darke County

– Average life expectancy: 76.3 years (0.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #28

— Length of life rank: #43

— Quality of life rank: #14

#37. Erie County

– Average life expectancy: 76.2 years (0.3 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #49

— Length of life rank: #58

— Quality of life rank: #39

#36. Morgan County

– Average life expectancy: 76.1 years (0.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #62

— Length of life rank: #61

— Quality of life rank: #65

#35. Belmont County

– Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (0.6 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #56

— Length of life rank: #50

— Quality of life rank: #56

#34. Columbiana County

– Average life expectancy: 75.8 years (0.7 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #57

— Length of life rank: #57

— Quality of life rank: #53

#30. Perry County

– Average life expectancy: 75.7 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #60

— Length of life rank: #51

— Quality of life rank: #63

#30. Preble County

– Average life expectancy: 75.7 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #53

— Length of life rank: #55

— Quality of life rank: #49

#30. Hardin County

– Average life expectancy: 75.7 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #50

— Length of life rank: #48

— Quality of life rank: #52

#30. Huron County

– Average life expectancy: 75.7 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #48

— Length of life rank: #53

— Quality of life rank: #44

#28. Richland County

– Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #61

— Length of life rank: #67

— Quality of life rank: #55

#28. Harrison County

– Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #47

— Length of life rank: #52

— Quality of life rank: #40

#27. Highland County

– Average life expectancy: 75.5 years (1.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #69

— Length of life rank: #64

— Quality of life rank: #73

#26. Coshocton County

– Average life expectancy: 75.4 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #64

— Length of life rank: #66

— Quality of life rank: #59

#24. Crawford County

– Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (1.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #63

— Length of life rank: #60

— Quality of life rank: #67

#24. Hocking County

– Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (1.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #58

— Length of life rank: #62

— Quality of life rank: #50

#20. Mahoning County

– Average life expectancy: 75.2 years (1.3 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #78

— Length of life rank: #69

— Quality of life rank: #80

#20. Trumbull County

– Average life expectancy: 75.2 years (1.3 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #72

— Length of life rank: #73

— Quality of life rank: #70

#20. Ashtabula County

– Average life expectancy: 75.2 years (1.3 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #71

— Length of life rank: #65

— Quality of life rank: #79

#20. Pickaway County

– Average life expectancy: 75.2 years (1.3 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #52

— Length of life rank: #63

— Quality of life rank: #33

#19. Muskingum County

– Average life expectancy: 75.1 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #67

— Length of life rank: #70

— Quality of life rank: #66

#17. Guernsey County

– Average life expectancy: 75 years (1.5 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #73

— Length of life rank: #71

— Quality of life rank: #77

#17. Marion County

– Average life expectancy: 75 years (1.5 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #70

— Length of life rank: #68

— Quality of life rank: #72

#16. Clinton County

– Average life expectancy: 74.7 years (1.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #68

— Length of life rank: #76

— Quality of life rank: #54

#14. Lucas County

– Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (1.9 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #79

— Length of life rank: #75

— Quality of life rank: #75

#14. Montgomery County

– Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (1.9 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #75

— Length of life rank: #80

— Quality of life rank: #64

#13. Jefferson County

– Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #76

— Length of life rank: #77

— Quality of life rank: #68

#12. Brown County

– Average life expectancy: 74.2 years (2.3 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #66

— Length of life rank: #74

— Quality of life rank: #58

#11. Ross County

– Average life expectancy: 74.1 years (2.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #77

— Length of life rank: #72

— Quality of life rank: #78

#10. Clark County

– Average life expectancy: 73.9 years (2.6 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #80

— Length of life rank: #81

— Quality of life rank: #74

#9. Fayette County

– Average life expectancy: 73.8 years (2.7 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #74

— Length of life rank: #79

— Quality of life rank: #62

#8. Adams County

– Average life expectancy: 73.5 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #83

— Length of life rank: #78

— Quality of life rank: #88

#7. Meigs County

– Average life expectancy: 73.3 years (3.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #84

— Length of life rank: #83

— Quality of life rank: #86

#6. Gallia County

– Average life expectancy: 72.8 years (3.7 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #86

— Length of life rank: #86

— Quality of life rank: #85

#5. Lawrence County

– Average life expectancy: 72.7 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #81

— Length of life rank: #82

— Quality of life rank: #83

#4. Vinton County

– Average life expectancy: 72.4 years (4.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #85

— Length of life rank: #85

— Quality of life rank: #84

#3. Jackson County

– Average life expectancy: 72.1 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #82

— Length of life rank: #84

— Quality of life rank: #81

#2. Pike County

– Average life expectancy: 72 years (4.5 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #87

— Length of life rank: #87

— Quality of life rank: #87

#1. Scioto County

– Average life expectancy: 70.7 years (5.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #88

— Length of life rank: #88

— Quality of life rank: #82