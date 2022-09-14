Michael Shake // Shutterstock

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Ohio

(STACKER) – Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.5 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2021. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Ohio with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2020. Ohio has a child food insecurity rate of 15.9%, which ranks #14 highest among all states.

States with the highest rate of food insecure children

#1. Louisiana: 21.5%

#2. New Mexico: 20.5%

#3. Mississippi: 20.4%

#4. Alabama: 19.8%

#5. Arkansas: 19.7%

States with the lowest rate of food insecure children

#1. North Dakota: 8.1%

#2. Massachusetts: 8.8%

#3. New Jersey: 9.0%

#4. Minnesota: 9.3%

#5. New Hampshire: 9.5%

Read on to see where food insecurity is most prevalent in Ohio.

Analogue Kid // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Pickaway County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.6% (2,070 total)

— 0.5% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 13.0% (7,550 total)

— 1.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,568,000

— Cost per meal: $2.94

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Hardin County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.7% (1,170 total)

— 0.6% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 13.8% (4,340 total)

— 2.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,052,000

— Cost per meal: $2.94

User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Sandusky County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.8% (2,230 total)

— 0.7% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 12.7% (7,450 total)

— 0.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,437,000

— Cost per meal: $2.87

Kevin Marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Huron County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.4% (2,440 total)

— 1.3% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 13.4% (7,810 total)

— 1.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,608,000

— Cost per meal: $2.87

Ndutro // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Seneca County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.6% (2,120 total)

— 1.5% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 12.9% (7,110 total)

— 1.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,274,000

— Cost per meal: $2.86

dankeck // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Hocking County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.9% (1,100 total)

— 1.8% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 13.9% (3,920 total)

— 2.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,860,000

— Cost per meal: $2.95

Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Stark County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.0% (14,410 total)

— 1.9% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 13.1% (48,510 total)

— 1.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $25,503,000

— Cost per meal: $3.27

David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Athens County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.1% (1,730 total)

— 2.0% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 16.9% (11,120 total)

— 5.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $5,547,000

— Cost per meal: $3.10

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Belmont County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.2% (2,310 total)

— 2.1% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 13.8% (9,330 total)

— 2.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $4,441,000

— Cost per meal: $2.96

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Carroll County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.3% (1,020 total)

— 2.2% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 13.7% (3,710 total)

— 1.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,066,000

— Cost per meal: $3.46

Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#40. Summit County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.5% (21,030 total)

— 2.4% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 12.5% (67,760 total)

— 0.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $38,760,000

— Cost per meal: $3.55

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Brown County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.6% (1,850 total)

— 2.5% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 15.2% (6,610 total)

— 3.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,322,000

— Cost per meal: $3.12

Leslie K. Dellovade // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Muskingum County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.7% (3,660 total)

— 2.6% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 14.3% (12,310 total)

— 2.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $5,729,000

— Cost per meal: $2.89

James St. John // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Marion County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.8% (2,580 total)

— 2.7% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 13.9% (9,080 total)

— 2.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $4,256,000

— Cost per meal: $2.91

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Fayette County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.9% (1,280 total)

— 2.8% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 15.5% (4,440 total)

— 3.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,081,000

— Cost per meal: $2.91

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Harrison County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.2% (600 total)

— 3.1% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 15.3% (2,310 total)

— 3.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,135,000

— Cost per meal: $3.05

Roger O. Young // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Washington County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.2% (2,270 total)

— 3.1% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 14.5% (8,710 total)

— 2.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $4,319,000

— Cost per meal: $3.08

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Clinton County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.3% (1,870 total)

— 3.2% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 14.5% (6,090 total)

— 2.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,934,000

— Cost per meal: $2.99

Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Lorain County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.3% (13,120 total)

— 3.2% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 13.1% (40,550 total)

— 1.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $21,179,000

— Cost per meal: $3.24

636Buster // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Columbiana County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.5% (4,060 total)

— 3.4% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 14.6% (15,010 total)

— 2.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $7,566,000

— Cost per meal: $3.13

Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Ross County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.7% (3,220 total)

— 3.6% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 15.5% (11,880 total)

— 3.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $5,569,000

— Cost per meal: $2.91

John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Richland County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.8% (5,200 total)

— 3.7% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 14.3% (17,290 total)

— 2.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $8,120,000

— Cost per meal: $2.92

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#28. Franklin County

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.0% (60,790 total)

— 3.9% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 12.6% (164,190 total)

— 0.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $88,336,000

— Cost per meal: $3.34

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Perry County

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.0% (1,700 total)

— 3.9% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 15.5% (5,580 total)

— 3.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,714,000

— Cost per meal: $3.02

Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#26. Clark County

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.1% (6,080 total)

— 4.0% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 14.3% (19,190 total)

— 2.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $9,264,000

— Cost per meal: $3.00

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Allen County

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.2% (4,790 total)

— 4.1% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 13.4% (13,750 total)

— 1.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $6,324,000

— Cost per meal: $2.86

Kurt Tarvis // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Gallia County

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.2% (1,390 total)

— 4.1% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 15.8% (4,730 total)

— 4.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,127,000

— Cost per meal: $2.79

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Jackson County

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.2% (1,550 total)

— 4.1% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 15.9% (5,170 total)

— 4.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,424,000

— Cost per meal: $2.91

Rona Proudfoot // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Erie County

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.3% (3,070 total)

— 4.2% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 13.6% (10,140 total)

— 1.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $5,022,000

— Cost per meal: $3.08

User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Crawford County

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.4% (1,850 total)

— 4.3% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 14.9% (6,190 total)

— 3.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,950,000

— Cost per meal: $2.96

Canva

#20. Hamilton County

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.5% (38,500 total)

— 4.4% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 12.5% (101,790 total)

— 0.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $54,500,000

— Cost per meal: $3.33

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Coshocton County

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.6% (1,770 total)

— 4.5% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 15.5% (5,680 total)

— 3.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,608,000

— Cost per meal: $2.85

OZinOH // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Ashtabula County

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.8% (4,480 total)

— 4.7% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 15.6% (15,230 total)

— 3.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $7,611,000

— Cost per meal: $3.10

Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Highland County

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.1% (2,170 total)

— 5.0% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 16.5% (7,110 total)

— 4.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,324,000

— Cost per meal: $2.90

Bwsmith84// Wikimedia Commons

#16. Monroe County

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.1% (600 total)

— 5.0% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 16.2% (2,240 total)

— 4.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,066,000

— Cost per meal: $2.96

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Noble County

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.5% (580 total)

— 5.4% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 15.3% (2,210 total)

— 3.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,029,000

— Cost per meal: $2.89

Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Meigs County

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.9% (1,120 total)

— 5.8% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 18.0% (4,130 total)

— 6.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,117,000

— Cost per meal: $3.18

Willjay // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Guernsey County

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.3% (1,910 total)

— 6.2% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 16.0% (6,240 total)

— 4.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,906,000

— Cost per meal: $2.89

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Jefferson County

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.3% (2,830 total)

— 6.2% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 16.2% (10,680 total)

— 4.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $5,247,000

— Cost per meal: $3.05

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Vinton County

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.4% (650 total)

— 6.3% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 17.4% (2,260 total)

— 5.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,059,000

— Cost per meal: $2.91

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Pike County

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.5% (1,480 total)

— 6.4% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 18.1% (5,050 total)

— 6.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,299,000

— Cost per meal: $2.83

Seicer // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lawrence County

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.7% (2,990 total)

— 6.6% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 17.5% (10,470 total)

— 5.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $4,751,000

— Cost per meal: $2.82

Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Montgomery County

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.7% (26,700 total)

— 6.6% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 14.2% (75,810 total)

— 2.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $38,896,000

— Cost per meal: $3.19

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Morgan County

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.7% (690 total)

— 6.6% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 16.3% (2,370 total)

— 4.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,153,000

— Cost per meal: $3.02

Spongefan // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Scioto County

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.8% (3,910 total)

— 7.7% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 19.0% (14,360 total)

— 7.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $6,685,000

— Cost per meal: $2.89

Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Adams County

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.9% (1,580 total)

— 7.8% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 18.0% (4,980 total)

— 6.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,180,000

— Cost per meal: $2.72

Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Mahoning County

– Child food insecurity rate: 24.0% (11,040 total)

— 7.9% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 15.3% (34,870 total)

— 3.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $18,867,000

— Cost per meal: $3.36

Jack W. Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Trumbull County

– Child food insecurity rate: 24.1% (9,840 total)

— 8.0% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 15.9% (31,610 total)

— 4.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $16,042,000

— Cost per meal: $3.15

Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#2. Lucas County

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.2% (24,910 total)

— 9.1% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 15.9% (68,350 total)

— 4.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $34,047,000

— Cost per meal: $3.09

Canva

#1. Cuyahoga County

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.8% (66,390 total)

— 9.7% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 15.0% (185,960 total)

— 3.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $109,973,000

— Cost per meal: $3.67