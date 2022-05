(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of May 18 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 83.4 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 46.4% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to May 17, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Monroe County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (11 new cases, +175% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,626 (3,499 total cases)

— 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 601 (82 total deaths)

— 82.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (6,468 fully vaccinated)

#49. Meigs County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (19 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,457 (4,686 total cases)

— 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (88 total deaths)

— 16.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (10,890 fully vaccinated)

#48. Adams County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (23 new cases, +77% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,352 (7,022 total cases)

— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 534 (148 total deaths)

— 61.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.6% (9,848 fully vaccinated)

#47. Fayette County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (24 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,506 (7,846 total cases)

— 18.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 424 (121 total deaths)

— 28.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (12,561 fully vaccinated)

#46. Clinton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (36 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,805 (10,410 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (168 total deaths)

— 21.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (20,815 fully vaccinated)

#45. Van Wert County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (25 new cases, +150% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,890 (6,755 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 523 (148 total deaths)

— 58.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (12,377 fully vaccinated)

#44. Montgomery County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (466 new cases, +51% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,091 (128,090 total cases)

— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (2,019 total deaths)

— 15.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (303,192 fully vaccinated)

#43. Columbiana County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (90 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,195 (24,651 total cases)

— 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 477 (486 total deaths)

— 44.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (50,687 fully vaccinated)

#42. Richland County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (107 new cases, +102% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,253 (31,806 total cases)

— 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (508 total deaths)

— 27.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (54,073 fully vaccinated)

#41. Butler County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (342 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,515 (93,927 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (1,157 total deaths)

— 8.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (219,789 fully vaccinated)

#40. Wayne County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 90 (104 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,216 (23,392 total cases)

— 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (439 total deaths)

— 14.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (53,275 fully vaccinated)

#39. Ashland County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 90 (48 new cases, +45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,640 (12,109 total cases)

— 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (218 total deaths)

— 23.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (23,366 fully vaccinated)

#38. Logan County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 92 (42 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,624 (10,333 total cases)

— 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (173 total deaths)

— 14.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (19,783 fully vaccinated)

#37. Fulton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (40 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,773 (10,436 total cases)

— 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (180 total deaths)

— 29.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.0% (22,308 fully vaccinated)

#36. Williams County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (35 new cases, +46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,774 (9,090 total cases)

— 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 447 (164 total deaths)

— 35.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (16,608 fully vaccinated)

#35. Clark County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (127 new cases, +149% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,265 (35,217 total cases)

— 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (586 total deaths)

— 32.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (71,591 fully vaccinated)

#34. Trumbull County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 97 (193 new cases, +71% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,254 (42,078 total cases)

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 475 (941 total deaths)

— 43.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (109,502 fully vaccinated)

#33. Morrow County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 99 (35 new cases, +52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,206 (7,845 total cases)

— 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (103 total deaths)

— 11.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (14,839 fully vaccinated)

#32. Mahoning County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 100 (228 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,623 (54,021 total cases)

— 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 476 (1,089 total deaths)

— 44.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (131,686 fully vaccinated)

#31. Huron County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 101 (59 new cases, +84% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,102 (14,626 total cases)

— 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (222 total deaths)

— 15.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (28,091 fully vaccinated)

#30. Gallia County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 104 (31 new cases, +48% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,303 (7,565 total cases)

— 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 425 (127 total deaths)

— 28.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (14,110 fully vaccinated)

#29. Seneca County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 105 (58 new cases, +190% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,323 (12,869 total cases)

— 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (230 total deaths)

— 26.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (27,252 fully vaccinated)

#28. Stark County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (412 new cases, +68% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,801 (80,794 total cases)

— 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 464 (1,718 total deaths)

— 40.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (204,528 fully vaccinated)

#27. Knox County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (70 new cases, +94% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,381 (13,325 total cases)

— 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (228 total deaths)

— 10.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (27,103 fully vaccinated)

#26. Marion County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (74 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,833 (20,070 total cases)

— 32.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (268 total deaths)

— 24.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (31,639 fully vaccinated)

#25. Guernsey County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (45 new cases, +114% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,182 (10,567 total cases)

— 16.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (151 total deaths)

— 17.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (17,498 fully vaccinated)

#24. Greene County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 121 (204 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,523 (38,049 total cases)

— 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (513 total deaths)

— 7.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (107,365 fully vaccinated)

#23. Hamilton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (999 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,368 (191,030 total cases)

— 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (2,069 total deaths)

— 23.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (518,631 fully vaccinated)

#22. Licking County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (216 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,903 (42,276 total cases)

— 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (475 total deaths)

— 18.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (97,867 fully vaccinated)

#21. Geauga County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 123 (115 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,526 (16,413 total cases)

— 24.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (265 total deaths)

— 14.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (57,857 fully vaccinated)

#20. Lawrence County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 123 (73 new cases, +82% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,390 (18,071 total cases)

— 30.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (256 total deaths)

— 30.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (29,805 fully vaccinated)

#19. Clermont County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 124 (256 new cases, +61% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,189 (51,997 total cases)

— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (560 total deaths)

— 17.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (118,405 fully vaccinated)

#18. Lake County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 126 (289 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,708 (49,961 total cases)

— 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (737 total deaths)

— 3.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.9% (151,753 fully vaccinated)

#17. Jefferson County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 126 (82 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,809 (14,900 total cases)

— 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 493 (322 total deaths)

— 49.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (33,216 fully vaccinated)

#16. Warren County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 126 (296 new cases, +30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,952 (58,538 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (584 total deaths)

— 24.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (151,421 fully vaccinated)

#15. Athens County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 127 (83 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,735 (14,852 total cases)

— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (142 total deaths)

— 34.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (33,938 fully vaccinated)

#14. Fairfield County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 133 (210 new cases, +53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,802 (39,082 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (430 total deaths)

— 17.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (91,634 fully vaccinated)

#13. Erie County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 147 (109 new cases, +54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,567 (19,730 total cases)

— 14.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (267 total deaths)

— 9.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (44,386 fully vaccinated)

#12. Ottawa County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 165 (67 new cases, +40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,266 (8,618 total cases)

— 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (138 total deaths)

— 3.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.0% (25,145 fully vaccinated)

#11. Wood County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 168 (220 new cases, +112% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,517 (32,072 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (355 total deaths)

— 17.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (81,536 fully vaccinated)

#10. Medina County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 186 (335 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,721 (40,840 total cases)

— 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (507 total deaths)

— 14.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (116,002 fully vaccinated)

#9. Cuyahoga County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 187 (2,315 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,360 (276,160 total cases)

— 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (3,794 total deaths)

— 7.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.5% (809,557 fully vaccinated)

#8. Franklin County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 191 (2,513 new cases, +58% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,482 (296,037 total cases)

— 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (2,610 total deaths)

— 40.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (855,831 fully vaccinated)

#7. Lucas County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 192 (824 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,147 (103,434 total cases)

— 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (1,420 total deaths)

— 0.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (250,910 fully vaccinated)

#6. Summit County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 196 (1,058 new cases, +46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,274 (115,094 total cases)

— 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (1,710 total deaths)

— 4.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (345,485 fully vaccinated)

#5. Delaware County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 209 (438 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,770 (45,538 total cases)

— 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (272 total deaths)

— 60.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.6% (158,077 fully vaccinated)

#4. Portage County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 211 (343 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,559 (35,026 total cases)

— 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (450 total deaths)

— 16.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (93,907 fully vaccinated)

#3. Union County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 219 (129 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,043 (15,952 total cases)

— 16.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (102 total deaths)

— 47.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.9% (37,095 fully vaccinated)

#2. Lorain County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (710 new cases, +74% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,071 (68,382 total cases)

— 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (981 total deaths)

— 3.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (198,888 fully vaccinated)

#1. Ashtabula County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 332 (323 new cases, +97% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,120 (20,537 total cases)

— 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 443 (431 total deaths)

— 34.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (51,814 fully vaccinated)