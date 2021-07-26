Counties in Ohio where people spend most of their paycheck on housing

(STACKER/NEXSTAR MEDIA WIRE) It’s no secret that many people are forgoing homeownership in favor of renting. In 2020, renters in the U.S. occupied 43 million housing units.

The Stacker team looked at data from a United States Census survey that revealed an estimated 43,378,800 renter-occupied homes in the United States as of 2017, which makes up 36.1% of all households in the country. In 2019, renting was more affordable than buying a median-priced home in 59% of the counties; in 2021, the opposite was true: Owning was more affordable than renting in 63% of U.S. counties.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Ohio where people spend the highest percent of income on rent using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Of course, saving money by owning a home is unattainable for many Those who don’t have savings that could cover a down payment, those who are denied a mortgage, or both. Keep reading to see where in your home state most of people’s take-home pay goes to their monthly rent.

1 / 50Jack W. Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Trumbull County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.9%

– Total occupied households: 85,621

– Median household income: $47,280

– Median monthly housing cost: $668

2 / 50Wiki Historian N OH // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Union County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.0%

– Total occupied households: 20,212

– Median household income: $86,715

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,227

3 / 50Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Perry County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.1%

– Total occupied households: 13,500

– Median household income: $50,150

– Median monthly housing cost: $710

4 / 50OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Ashland County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.2%

– Total occupied households: 20,417

– Median household income: $52,823

– Median monthly housing cost: $750

5 / 50w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Tuscarawas County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.0%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.7%

– Total occupied households: 36,631

– Median household income: $53,243

– Median monthly housing cost: $757

6 / 50Mark Spearman from Newark, Ohio, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Knox County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.9%

– Total occupied households: 23,248

– Median household income: $57,749

– Median monthly housing cost: $824

7 / 50Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Madison County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.1%

– Total occupied households: 15,013

– Median household income: $68,022

– Median monthly housing cost: $972

8 / 50Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Hancock County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.3%

– Total occupied households: 31,937

– Median household income: $58,450

– Median monthly housing cost: $839

9 / 50Analogue Kid // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Pickaway County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.0%

– Total occupied households: 19,710

– Median household income: $63,633

– Median monthly housing cost: $914

10 / 50John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Richland County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.6%

– Total occupied households: 48,449

– Median household income: $49,547

– Median monthly housing cost: $712

11 / 50Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Geauga County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.0%

– Total occupied households: 35,298

– Median household income: $82,303

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,186

12 / 50Ken Ratcliff // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Greene County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.5%

– Total occupied households: 65,604

– Median household income: $68,720

– Median monthly housing cost: $991

13 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Jackson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.0%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.4%

– Total occupied households: 12,780

– Median household income: $47,550

– Median monthly housing cost: $691

14 / 50Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Morrow County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.8%

– Total occupied households: 12,922

– Median household income: $59,452

– Median monthly housing cost: $867

15 / 50Kevin Marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Huron County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.3%

– Total occupied households: 22,935

– Median household income: $52,560

– Median monthly housing cost: $768

16 / 50Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Stark County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.0%

– Total occupied households: 153,460

– Median household income: $53,860

– Median monthly housing cost: $788

17 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Brown County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.9%

– Total occupied households: 17,829

– Median household income: $54,575

– Median monthly housing cost: $799

18 / 50Kurt Tarvis // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Gallia County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.9%

– Total occupied households: 11,588

– Median household income: $44,858

– Median monthly housing cost: $658

19 / 50Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Wood County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.9%

– Total occupied households: 50,589

– Median household income: $62,390

– Median monthly housing cost: $921

20 / 50Rona Proudfoot // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Erie County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.2%

– Total occupied households: 31,183

– Median household income: $54,226

– Median monthly housing cost: $801

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Ohio, according to Tripadvisor

21 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Warren County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.8%

– Total occupied households: 82,957

– Median household income: $87,125

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,294

22 / 50Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Ross County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.2%

– Total occupied households: 28,802

– Median household income: $51,092

– Median monthly housing cost: $760

23 / 50Pdepalma // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lake County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.3%

– Total occupied households: 96,361

– Median household income: $64,466

– Median monthly housing cost: $960

24 / 50Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Delaware County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.6%

– Total occupied households: 69,985

– Median household income: $106,908

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,594

25 / 50Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#26. Clark County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.7%

– Total occupied households: 54,696

– Median household income: $50,873

– Median monthly housing cost: $762

26 / 50Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Fairfield County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.2%

– Total occupied households: 56,339

– Median household income: $67,609

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,016

27 / 50Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Licking County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.7%

– Total occupied households: 64,035

– Median household income: $64,589

– Median monthly housing cost: $976

28 / 50Greg Hume // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Butler County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.1%

– Total occupied households: 139,113

– Median household income: $66,117

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,000

29 / 50Seicer // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Lawrence County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.0%

– Total occupied households: 23,221

– Median household income: $45,118

– Median monthly housing cost: $684

30 / 50Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Clermont County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.5%

– Total occupied households: 78,009

– Median household income: $66,968

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,019

31 / 50Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Clinton County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.3%

– Total occupied households: 16,528

– Median household income: $52,815

– Median monthly housing cost: $804

32 / 50Willjay // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Guernsey County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.6%

– Total occupied households: 16,220

– Median household income: $45,917

– Median monthly housing cost: $699

33 / 50Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Lorain County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.9%

– Total occupied households: 120,281

– Median household income: $58,427

– Median monthly housing cost: $892

34 / 50OZinOH // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Ashtabula County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.3%

– Total occupied households: 37,832

– Median household income: $46,700

– Median monthly housing cost: $716

35 / 50Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Mahoning County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.7%

– Total occupied households: 98,472

– Median household income: $46,042

– Median monthly housing cost: $707

36 / 50Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#15. Summit County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.5%

– Total occupied households: 224,726

– Median household income: $57,181

– Median monthly housing cost: $889

37 / 50James St. John // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Marion County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.3%

– Total occupied households: 24,737

– Median household income: $47,498

– Median monthly housing cost: $740

38 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Pike County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.4%

– Total occupied households: 10,959

– Median household income: $42,832

– Median monthly housing cost: $671

39 / 50Leslie K. Dellovade // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Muskingum County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.0%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.6%

– Total occupied households: 33,878

– Median household income: $47,254

– Median monthly housing cost: $741

40 / 50Spongefan // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Scioto County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.7%

– Total occupied households: 29,858

– Median household income: $41,330

– Median monthly housing cost: $650

41 / 50Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Fayette County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.3%

– Total occupied households: 11,773

– Median household income: $47,308

– Median monthly housing cost: $747

42 / 50JonRidinger // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Portage County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.0%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.1%

– Total occupied households: 61,817

– Median household income: $57,618

– Median monthly housing cost: $929

43 / 50Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Highland County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.0%

– Total occupied households: 16,772

– Median household income: $44,169

– Median monthly housing cost: $733

44 / 50Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Adams County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.3%

– Total occupied households: 10,673

– Median household income: $39,079

– Median monthly housing cost: $649

45 / 50Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Montgomery County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.8%

– Total occupied households: 224,328

– Median household income: $51,542

– Median monthly housing cost: $857

46 / 50Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#5. Lucas County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.5%

– Total occupied households: 179,930

– Median household income: $48,736

– Median monthly housing cost: $817

47 / 50Canva

#4. Hamilton County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.1%

– Total occupied households: 341,873

– Median household income: $57,212

– Median monthly housing cost: $960

48 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. Franklin County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.8%

– Total occupied households: 511,447

– Median household income: $61,305

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,073

49 / 50Canva

#2. Cuyahoga County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.1%

– Total occupied households: 540,965

– Median household income: $50,366

– Median monthly housing cost: $884

50 / 50David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Athens County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.0%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.4%

– Total occupied households: 22,557

– Median household income: $40,905

– Median monthly housing cost: $765

