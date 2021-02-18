Countdown to Mars: Terminal Tower, buildings across the nation light up to celebrate red planet rover landing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – NASA rover Perseverance is expected to land on Mars Thursday, and Cleveland has joined cities across America in anticipation of the touchdown by lighting up in red.
The rover has a drill to collect samples of rock and soil and will then transport them back to Earth for analysis to ultimately pave the way for human exploration of the red planet.
The rocks may also reveal whether life ever existed on the planet.
The rover will make its descent to the Jezero Crater on Mars Thursday afternoon.
Here is the timing:
- 2:15 p.m. EST – NASA coverage begins here
- 3:48 p.m. EST – Perseverance enters the Martian atmosphere
- 3:55 p.m. EST – Touchdown!
The rover launched from Cape Canaveral on July 30, 2020.
Since then, it has traveled over 291 million miles.
Along with the Terminal Tower, the Empire State Building, and LAX, among others have lit in red in anticipation of the landmark event.