Countdown to Mars: Terminal Tower, buildings across the nation light up to celebrate red planet rover landing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – NASA rover Perseverance is expected to land on Mars Thursday, and Cleveland has joined cities across America in anticipation of the touchdown by lighting up in red.

The rover has a drill to collect samples of rock and soil and will then transport them back to Earth for analysis to ultimately pave the way for human exploration of the red planet.

The @NASAPersevere rover is a robot, but it was built by people, and once on Mars, it will act as the surrogate eyes and hands of explorers here on Earth. Meet the team: https://t.co/jCz76nRzqL #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/YcR6m0enWj — NASA Mars (@NASAMars) February 18, 2021

The rocks may also reveal whether life ever existed on the planet.

The rover will make its descent to the Jezero Crater on Mars Thursday afternoon.

Here is the timing:

2:15 p.m. EST – NASA coverage begins here

3:48 p.m. EST – Perseverance enters the Martian atmosphere

3:55 p.m. EST – Touchdown!

The rover launched from Cape Canaveral on July 30, 2020.

Since then, it has traveled over 291 million miles.

#CountdownToMars is underway, and cities all over the U.S. are lighting up the night in red to celebrate @NASAPersevere as the rover prepares to land on Mars, the Red Planet, tomorrow, Feb. 18.

Find ways to watch, learn and celebrate with us:https://t.co/6nIFeMqW4I#Cleveland pic.twitter.com/rw4Oyr1kj7 — NASA Glenn Research (@NASAglenn) February 18, 2021

The Empire State Building is illuminated in red to celebrate this Thursday's scheduled landing on Mars of @NASAPersevere rover! More 📷 https://t.co/1C6QkuRetg pic.twitter.com/oA2O8jBzR5 — NASA HQ PHOTO (@nasahqphoto) February 17, 2021

They’ve lit up at @flyLAXairport as I come in for a landing – on Mars, that is. I’ll be “wheels down” on the Red Planet in less than 16 hours.



Get ready to watch online: https://t.co/ZeUixOuMaV #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/GULJgV8JMz — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 18, 2021

Along with the Terminal Tower, the Empire State Building, and LAX, among others have lit in red in anticipation of the landmark event.