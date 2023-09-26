BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJ) – In football, play calling is an essential part of the game. The names of those plays can be a bit bizarre at time, but the play-caller is a grown up who should know what kind of names would cross the line.

“He recognizes that as the head coach, he is responsible with the football team,” said Brooklyn City Schools Superintendent Theodore Caleris, explaining why Tim McFarland decided to step down as his school’s head football coach.

This news came just days after McFarland’s team used the term “Nazi” while calling plays.

Beachwood councilman Eric Synenberg worries about his community’s student-athletes in the aftermath of this incident.

“This is where these kids are supposed to feel safe and protected. Yes, this is football, but you are still supposed to feel protected on that field,” Synenburg said.

Specifically, Synenberg wants to see a full investigation take place to figure who and why this was allowed to happen.

“They should do more than taking a class or two. They should really set an example that we made a mistake and we will learn from it and move on from it,” Synenberg said.

Tim Stried with the OHSAA sent FOX 8 the following statement:

“The OHSAA is aware of the incident involving the Brooklyn High School football team on September 22 in a game against Beachwood High School. The OHSAA affirms the statement and apology released by Brooklyn City Schools on Monday and acknowledges that the head football coach has resigned. The OHSAA expects that the school will not have any similar issues moving forward, as offensive language has no place in sports at any level and goes against the values of sportsmanship, respect and education-based athletics.”