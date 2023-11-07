ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Destroy a home once, shame on you. Destroy a home four times, Maurice Corbin says shut it down.

Corbin, an Elyria city councilman, explained that he feels sick for the Campanalie family whose home has become a target of reckless driving on Center Ridge Road in Elyria.

“The city has to do something. The city has to take responsibility for a situation that can be rectified,” Corbin said. “These people have been here so long, they are so nice. The city cannot allow this to go on.”

The Campanalie home has been struck by a car four times in the last seven years. The latest crash happened over the weekend.

WJW photo

WJW photo

“I mean, you can look at the house! If they were in the living room watching TV, they could be dead right now,” Corbin said.

Over the past several years, the city has tried to protect this home by installing a guardrail and a few boulders. Corbin said that none of it is working. He believes he has the only solution.

“I would like to see the city purchase it and not put another house up,” Corbin said.

During Monday night’s council meeting, Corbin issued a proposal to buy the house from the family and move them to a new home, with city funds.

To some, the idea may seem extreme. To Corbin, it’s not.

“You can’t build another home because if Pat and Dennis leave, I’d be back here to see Bill and Sue when their garage is demolished,” Corbin said.