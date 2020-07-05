Councilman: Crews working to restore water to Cleveland residents, businesses after water main break

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A water main break in Cleveland has caused minor flooding on some city streets.

According to Ward 12 Councilman Tony Brancatelli, the break occurred at E. 65th Street and Fleet Avenue. Cleveland Water was informed about the break Saturday night.

Huge water main break on E.65th and Fleet, the street is buckling, please avoid. Water Dept notified last night. They are busy in South Euclid, do not have time to block off yet. Hope to see water dept some time today!! pic.twitter.com/nMyJ4yCN40 — Tony Brancatelli (@TBrancatelli) July 5, 2020

Sunday morning, Brancatelli reported that the street was buckling and asked residents to avoid the area.

Around 10:50 a.m. the councilman announced that E. 65th Street has been closed and crews are working to repair the line and restore water service to residents and businesses.

Officials have not given a timetable for the repairs.

E. 65 now closed at Fleet, Water crew working to repair and restore residents and businesses water service 👍😀 pic.twitter.com/06HqwJHTmF — Tony Brancatelli (@TBrancatelli) July 5, 2020

Cleveland Water has had a busy morning. They are also addressing a water main break in the South Euclid-Lyndhurst area that has impacted several neighborhoods.

A drinking water advisory was issued for the community. Residents are reporting flooding and other water-related damage.

