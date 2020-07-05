CLEVELAND (WJW) — A water main break in Cleveland has caused minor flooding on some city streets.
According to Ward 12 Councilman Tony Brancatelli, the break occurred at E. 65th Street and Fleet Avenue. Cleveland Water was informed about the break Saturday night.
Sunday morning, Brancatelli reported that the street was buckling and asked residents to avoid the area.
Around 10:50 a.m. the councilman announced that E. 65th Street has been closed and crews are working to repair the line and restore water service to residents and businesses.
Officials have not given a timetable for the repairs.
Cleveland Water has had a busy morning. They are also addressing a water main break in the South Euclid-Lyndhurst area that has impacted several neighborhoods.
A drinking water advisory was issued for the community. Residents are reporting flooding and other water-related damage.
GET THE LATEST HEADLINES ON FOX8.COM:
- Councilman: Crews working to restore water to Cleveland residents, businesses after water main break
- Second stimulus check: Where we stand as July begins
- Large water main break impacting several east side communities; Boil advisory in effect
- Police investigating after 1-year-old found wandering in Cleveland
- Police: 19-year-old fatally shot at hotel in Cuyahoga Falls