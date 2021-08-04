Council votes to terminate Kirtland police chief

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) – A two-day hearing regarding concerns against the Kirtland police chief ended in a 6-1 vote to terminate Lance Nosse.

That’s according to the FOX 8 I-Team.

The city’s mayor filed a termination letter against the chief on July 7 for violations including, allegedly consuming alcohol prior to driving the city-issued vehicle, lying, neglect of duty, sexual, ethnic and racial harassment and unbecoming conduct for using vulgar language, sexual and gender comments.

The council had a hearing in response to the termination letter that started Monday and was continued Tuesday night.

Nosse had previously planned to resign or retire, but his lawyer said there was an issue with pay.

Stay with FOX 8 to learn more about what happens next in Kirtland after the vote.