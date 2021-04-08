Council President Kelley to make announcement on Cleveland mayoral race

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland City Council President Kevin J. Kelley will hold a news conference on Thursday about the 2021 mayoral race.

The event is at 1 p.m. on the steps of Cleveland City Hall.

“I talked with residents in every ward across Cleveland. They shared their concerns about safety, their desire for strong neighborhoods to call home and the need to have good-paying jobs. They care about Cleveland’s future,” Kelley said in a news release on Thursday. “They believe, like I do, that Cleveland’s best days are ahead.”

Kelley has served on city council since 2005, representing parts of Old Brooklyn and the Stockyard neighborhood.