‘Couldn’t even say mom and dad’: 3-year-old shot and killed at his own birthday party, says family

MIAMI, Fla. (WJW/AP) — A three-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Miami Saturday was at his own birthday party at the time of his murder.

NBC Miami reports family members of Elijah LaFrance said the party was for the little boy and his sister.

Miami-Dade Police officers were alerted to the shooting Saturday night by a system that detects and tracks gunshots. When they arrived at the home, officers found the toddler suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to a hospital where he died, according to a news release from the Miami-Dade Police Department.

A 21-year-old woman who also was shot was taken to another hospital where she was in stable condition.

The shooter fled the home, and police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation.

Our detectives are working around the clock, using all available resources, to solve the murder of 3-year-old Elijah LaFrance. We are out in the community handing out flyers, asking for any possible leads. If you have any information, please contact @crimestopper305 305-471-8477. pic.twitter.com/9eoIyYe0HL — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) April 25, 2021

#Homicide #ElijahLaFrance #PutTheGunDown You know something? Give the details without speaking to an operator… Go online to our web-tip button at https://t.co/fTWbLSTsjM or call **8477 on your cell phone and get the option to speak to an operator or fill in a texted tip form. pic.twitter.com/b8xXMetUJK — Crime Stoppers Miami & FL Keys (@CrimeStopper305) April 26, 2021

The child’s birthday party was being held in a home being used for short-term rentals.

NBC Miami reports a neighbor heard 20 to 30 shots during the incident.

LaFrance’s uncle, Adrian Annestor, told CBS4 he wished it would have been him who was shot.

“I was just playing with him,” he told CBS4. “I wish it could have been me because I’ve lived long enough. He couldn’t even say mom and dad.”