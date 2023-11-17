CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians want to give Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce another chance after his wild first pitch back in April.

During the Guardians home opener, Kelce threw the ball, which bounced halfway to the plate, causing pitcher Shane Bieber to jump out of the way.

Kelce then ran up to Bieber and hugged him, making sure he was OK.

“Been spiking a football for the past 10 years. Can you tell?” Kelce joked in a tweet at the time.

Kelce has been in the spotlight quite a lot since then, especially as rumors of his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift started to surface.

The Guardians re-shared a video of Kelce’s pitch on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption, “Travis Kelce announces Reputation Redemption Tour 2024?”

A spokesperson with the Guardians told FOX 8 the team is just throwing the idea out there in case the Kelce would be interested in coming back next year.

In fact, after throwing the wild pitch, Kelce said he needed to redeem himself, the spokesperson said.