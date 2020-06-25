‘Could be in really bad shape’: Euclid police need help finding missing man with dementia

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Euclid police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who wandered off from a long term health care facility last week.

Investigators say 84-year-old Samuel “Sam” Isabell has been missing since Wednesday, June 17. He is six feet tall, 180 pounds, and suffers from dementia. He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue jacket and a black Kangol summer hat.

Courtesy of Euclid Police Department

Sam is a patient at the Braeview Care and Rehabilitation Center on Euclid Avenue. Captain Mitch Houser says relatives told police that he was unhappy at Braeview and tried to leave several times before.

“They have a security system for people who have tried to leave or people who are in danger of leaving, by putting a bracelet on their ankle and that’ll trip an alarm as they go out a door, but if for any reason that door is open for someone else, of course the client can walk right out,” he said.

Unfortunately, the surveillance cameras at Braeview were not working when Sam Isabell left the facility.

“Their system broke down with the cameras not working. We seriously have issues with where he went and we can’t follow up with anybody he might have left with,” said Houser.

Braeview is across the street from the Euclid Creek Reservation. Police have searched the Metroparks and the surrounding area, but there’s been no sign of Sam.

“He could be in really bad shape if he doesn’t get to a health care facility soon, so we’re asking your viewers, if they’ve seen him before or if they know where he is, even if he doesn’t want to be in that health care facility, he does need to get to a doctor,” said Captain Houser.

Of major concern is that Sam is required to take several medications and when he left Braeview, he did not have those medications with him.

FOX 8 contacted Braeview with questions about what happened to Sam Isabell, and we were told that the facility was not taking any questions.

Anyone who sees him should call Euclid Police Department at 216-731-1234.

