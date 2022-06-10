TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – It’s a sound you hear in any video of a fire scene — the deep rumble of the heavy and powerful diesel engines in a fire engine.

According to the top manufacturers, for every 30 minutes that a typical type one fire engine idles, that’s the truck without the big ladder, it uses about two gallons to three gallons of diesel.

Considering at an active scene they’re pumping water and providing cool air, they use even more.

On average, it costs about $300 to $350 to fill up the 60-gallon tank. From big departments like Cleveland to smaller ones like Twinsburg, the cost of diesel is a big issue.

“The latest numbers are about $4,800 a month just for the fire department. Our mileage, it depends. We have a local ER in town, but we don’t go there all the time. Sometimes we have to go to Hillcrest Ahuja or even main campus downtown.”

Twinsburg Assistant Chief Steven Bosso says Twinsburg, like most cities, buys gas in bulk. The price is cheaper than at commercial stations, but they travel thousands of miles each month for fire and EMS calls.

Bulk diesel prices that cities and institutions pay have shot up by more than 60% on average.

In June of 2021, the bulk price of diesel for more than 1,000 gallons was just over $3.13. Right now, in June of 2022, institutions are paying roughly $5.39 per gallon depending on where they get it. These higher costs couldn’t have come at a worse time as many fire departments are making more and more runs, especially for EMS.

“They’ve gone up about 24% over last year and that’s not an anomaly. We’ve been seeing the 19% to 20 to 21 and we don’t expect to see it going down. We have nursing homes and an aging population,” Chief Bosso said.

Chief Bosso says the department has not made any changes to how they operate because of the fuel costs.

He says a well-trained and active fire department is what people in Twinsburg will always get. High priced diesel or not, if folks need them, they’ll get there at best speed.

“We’ve got to keep these vehicles running. In the winter, it’s heat. In the summer, it’s AC. For our engines, it’s the same thing. We have computers on board generators and the pumps run on the engine, so we don’t shut these things down until we get into the station,” Chief Bosso said.

Other departments we spoke with say they are also seeing fuel price increases ranging from 35 to 50% over last year.