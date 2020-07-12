Coshocton County go-kart accident leaves 14-year-old seriously injured, sheriff’s office reports

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Saturday, emergency responders were called to the scene of an accident in Coshocton County.

A 14-year-old passenger was injured after being ejected from a go-kart while riding in a field around 6:45 yesterday, the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported.

After receiving CPR at the scene and found to be stable, the teen was airlifted to Akron Children’s Hospital.

The girl was treated at the 58000 block of County Road 9 by members of the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office and others.

The teen had reportedly been riding in a go-kart with a 38-year-old Newcomerstown man, when the brakes went out and the vehicle hit a rut, causing it to roll.

The driver and the passenger were not wearing helmets or seat belts at the time of the accident, officials said.

The girl’s condition has not been reported at this time, but the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

Read the whole police report below:

