Coschocton County deputies arrest man accused of trying to meet 12-year-old girl for sex

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A 27-year-old man is behind bars after he allegedly tried to solicit sex from a 12-year-old girl.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, Russell Carpenter had been interacting with the victim on social media. Detectives launched an investigation and continued to pose as her.

On March 5, Carpenter reportedly arranged to meet up with the victim to engage in sexual conduct. He was subsequently arrested during a sting operation.

He has been charged with attempted rape, a felony of the 1st degree.

Multiple agencies assisted with the case, including the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children, and Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office.