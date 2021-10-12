Coroner to give update on Gabby Petito autopsy

**For previous coverage, watch below.

(WJW) — A press conference will be held Tuesday regarding the ruling on the autopsy of Gabby Petito.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue will host the event via Zoom at 2:30 p.m.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11, more than a week and a half after her fiance, Brian Laundrie, returned to Florida without her in her vehicle on Sept. 1.

Petito’s body was found in a remote area in northwestern Wyoming on Sept. 19.

Her death has been ruled a homicide, but authorities in Wyoming haven’t disclosed how she died pending further autopsy results.

Laundrie quickly became a person of interest. His parents reported him missing on September 14 and changed their story to say they last saw him on September 13 when he left to go hiking at Carolton Preserve.

The search for Laundrie generated a frenzy, with TV personalities like Duane Chapman — known as Dog the Bounty Hunter — and longtime “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh working to track him down.

Federal officials in Wyoming charged Laundrie with unauthorized use of a debit card, alleging he used a Capital One Bank card and someone’s personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing.

They did not say who the card belonged to.