Coroner called to the scene in Avon after pursuit ends in crash

AVON, Ohio (WJW) – The coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Avon Thursday morning, following a pursuit down I-90.

The crash happened at Route 611 and Chester Road around 7:30 a.m.

The FOX 8 I-Team confirmed the Ohio State Highway Patrol was pursuing a red Dodge Charger on I-90 westbound prior to the crash.

Troopers were trying to stop the vehicle as it traveled at

speeds of more than 100 mph.

Troopers tried to stop the Charger at I-90 and Clague Rd.

According to OSHP, the suspect crashed after exiting at 611.

LifeFlight was called to the scene, according to Avon police.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken reported the coroner was also called to the scene.

We haven’t learned how many possible victims there are at this time.

The 611 exit is closed from I-90.

611 is also closed between Chester and Miller roads.

Police say the area will be shut down for several hours.

