Coroner: Ohio Black man shot 20 times in police hospital killing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A coroner’s report says a Black man killed in a confrontation with police in an Ohio emergency room last year was shot 20 times in the encounter.

Footage of the April 2021 incident shows a routine police pat-down of Miles Jackson in a Columbus area emergency room erupt within minutes into a fatal police shooting after the 27-year-old apparently fired a gun he had concealed in his possession.

Dr. Anahi Ortiz is the coroner in Franklin County in central Ohio. Her office released a report Thursday that showed Jackson was shot 20 times in the head, chest, abdomen and legs.