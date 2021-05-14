Coroner asks Cleveland police to take another look at Cory Barron case

**Watch our previous report on the Cory Barron case above.**

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain County Coroner tells the FOX 8 I-TEAM he is asking Cleveland police detectives to take another look at the mysterious death of Cory Barron.

Lorain Coroner Frank Miller said on Thursday he left a voice mail asking detectives to “re-read” the file and get back to him about a second look at the case using information recently obtained by private investigators.

Miller says as of Friday morning he has not heard back. A spokeswoman with the Cleveland Division of Police said she is “not sure” what actions detectives may take on the case.

On July 18, 2014, Cory Barron of Fremont went to a Jason Aldean concert at Progressive Field in Cleveland with his sister, brother, and some friends. He was last seen alive around 9:30 that night. His body was found a few days later in a landfill in Lorain County.

Cleveland police closed the case in 2015 after city prosecutors ruled there was insufficient evidence that a criminal offense occurred. Police said at the time they believed Barron died after falling down a garbage chute.

According to the Lorain County Coroner’s autopsy report, the cause of death was “multiple blunt impacts to the head, trunk and extremities due to fall down trash chute into enclosed dumpster,” and the manner of death was undetermined.

Barron’s family wanted to find out exactly what happened, so they hired private investigators, retired federal agents, to look at the case.

The FOX 8 I-TEAM reported Monday, that private investigators and family members are now pushing to have the manner of death changed to homicide.

“We believe it’s a homicide based on some information we received during our investigation,” Dick Wrenn, a retired FBI agent, who is now a private investigator with the International Research Group. “We have provided some new information to the coroner relating to some individuals we have an interest in that we think is well worth police consideration.”

Matt Barron, Cory’s father, says the family will continue to fight for justice for his son.

“The circumstances of this don’t add up,” Matt Barron told the I-TEAM. “I don’t believe it was just an accident.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to email IRG investigators at rnr@IRGglobal.com or call CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.