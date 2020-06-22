Yours Truly Rockside closed for two weeks after employee tests positive for COVID-19

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio- ( WJW)- Yours Truly Rockside in Valley View is closed for the next two weeks after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to their Facebook post over the weekend, the restaurant is following all CDC best practices guidelines. They are in the process of having the restaurant cleaned and sanitized and will be using an approved antiviral cleanser. All Yours Truly team members at the Rockside location are currently under self-quarantine for 14 days.

**Watch the video above for more on a spike in coronavirus cases involving in children in Northeast Ohio**

Indoor dining resumed in Ohio one month ago, on May 21. The guidelines issued to restaurants included:

6 feet or physical barrier between guests

Parties must be 10 or less

Many employees will wear masks with some exceptions

Guest mask use at owner’s discretion

Increase frequency of sanitizing

No self-service stations (buffets, etc.)

No congregate areas

