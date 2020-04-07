Youngstown police cracking down on violations of stay-at-home order

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Citations were filed in municipal court this week against people charged with violating the state’s stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cited early Sunday at a Millet Avenue home on the West Side was Carlissa Scott, 34, after police were called to her home about 12:10 a.m. for reports of a large gathering.

When officers got there, they saw several cars on both of the street and several people on the porch, reports said. Reports said there were also several children in an upstairs room peering out a window.

Reports said when officers tried to explain the order to Scott, she told them to write the citation so they would leave. At least 10 people left the home while officers were there, reports said.

Cited for a March 27 incident was Odyisse Butler, 18, of Rhoda Avenue, also on the West Side.

Reports said officers were called to the 1700 block of Overlook Avenue because of several car break-ins and found Butler and four juveniles at South Belle Vista Avenue and Calvary Run.

Besides Butler, reports said the four juveniles were cited as well.

About 1:30 p.m. Sunday Donald Salus, 51, of Shady Run Road, was also cited after police investigated a begging complaint at Shirley Road and Poland Avenue.

Reports said Salus was asking for money and running up to cars.

He was also cited for begging, reports says, and he also told officers he had no plans to stop.

Officers are citing people under section 3701.352, which states: “No person shall violate any rule the director of health or the department of health issues under this chapter to prevent a threat to the public caused by a pandemic, epidemic or bioterrorism threat.”

The charge is a second-degree misdemeanor.

Under the state order, which was extended this week until the beginning of May, people are not allowed out of their homes unless they are traveling to work or to get food, medicine or medical treatment.

Gatherings of more than 10 people are also prohibited.

Last Thursday, a man was cited for holding a party at an East Boston Avenue home.

Monday, two other men, Dwayne Moody, 28 and Jimmeze Shelton, 24, were also cited under the same code. Citations list the address for the violations as the same one where the party was held.

Court dates have not been set yet for any of those cited.